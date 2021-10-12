Quotable Oct 12, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The smallest deed is better than the greatest intention.— John Burroughs Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. CommentedOpen Forum: Republicans are known for so many things (18)Open Forum: Phineas and Hispanics (1) More Local News Police nab suspect in modular home theft This week's government meetings Region's unemployment claims rise in September Clarke County proposal would clarify address change policies Homicide defendant challenging evidence Plane flips on airport runway; no injuries reported Reminder: Witness signature required on all absentee ballots Rabies vaccination clinic planned at Clarke Animal Shelter United Way NSV to hold 75th anniversary 75-mile challenge Stellar Seven over 70 Award winners to be announced Thursday Police: Man charged with attempted murder in attack on girlfriend Blue Ridge Hunt opening meets returning to Carter Hall Cases, deaths continue to rise in region Auto dealerships working through inventory woes 30th annual vigil remembers domestic violence victims, honors survivors 'We all have scars': Horrific accident inspires book Death Notices Death notices for Oct. 12 Logan Cole Maiatico Candyss Collier Dames Charvella "Bam" Harris John Calvin Malone Alfred H. Marks Jr. Helen Vivian Franklin Ameigh Geraldine B. McNamara "Mema" Death notices for Oct. 11 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headlines Would you like to receive our Daily Headlines? Sign up today! Breaking News Would you like to receive our Breaking News? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by @WinStarVa Digital Replica Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services contributed Phelps Funeral and Cremation Services Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services Upcoming Events Oct 18 Letters Uncovered-Lives Revealed Mon, Oct 18, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.