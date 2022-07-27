You never really understand a person until you consider things from his point of view.
— Harper Lee
Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 83F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: July 27, 2022 @ 4:51 am
HARRISONBURG — As Alyssia Black of Sharpsburg, Md., guides her 10-year-old smooth fox terrier Asti through the agility course at Horizons Edge Sports Campus on Saturday, she’s reminded of what got her into participating in the events.
WINCHESTER — With daytime temperatures frequently soaring into the 80s and 90s this summer, local law enforcement wants area residents to know that taking care of pets during periods of excessive heat isn’t just a matter of kindness, it’s also the law.
BERRYVILLE — Property owners wanting to tear down structures in two historic unincorporated villages would be affected by proposed changes to Clarke County’s zoning ordinance.
BERRYVILLE — Thursday night, the public will find out a consultant’s ideas for redesigning the Clarke County Courthouse grounds in the wake of controversy over a Confederate monument there.
The Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival and Concern Hotline are partnering for the second year in a row on a "fun-filled community celebration" on Labor Day weekend at the Frederick County Fairgrounds, the festival has announced.
WINCHESTER — About 75 high school students and recent graduates met Friday at Shenandoah University to learn how they can land the jobs of their dreams with the assistance of Opportunity Scholars.
WINCHESTER — A Winchester man has been arrested on a federal charge of illegally buying a gun on behalf of another person who reportedly used it to commit a murder.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.