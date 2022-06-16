Quotable Jun 16, 2022 51 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save As great minds have the faculty of saying a great deal in a few words, so lesser minds have a talent of talking much, and saying nothing.— Francois de La Rochefoucauld Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest AP News What we know about how Pence's day unfolded on Jan. 6 What we know about how Pence's day unfolded on Jan. 6 Election 'deniers' quiet on fraud claims after primary wins 1/6 panel probes Trump pressure on Pence to reject election Fed's aggressive rate hikes raise likelihood of a recession Hawaii panel discusses proposals for legislative term limits Chinese destroyer on long-distance exercises in Sea of Japan Initiative to change Seattle elections heads toward ballot Australia commits to reducing greenhouse emissions by 43% Migrant crossings at US border rise for 4th straight month More News from the Associated Press Local News Handley High School principal changing roles; interim principal named New Daniel Morgan Intermediate School principal, assistant principal announced City Council lowers speed limit on several city streets in attempt to slow traffic HDP revises development proposal for Linden Drive; City Council OKs rezoning The Miller House marks 20 years in business, continues to expand Gone fishing Winchester's 2022 Juneteenth holiday schedule Middletown adopts budget with no tax increases 'Community-oriented' Matthew Shaffer named Middletown Citizen of the Year Attention campers: Sheriff's Youth Camp is back in business AP National Sports Lightning look like the upstarts in Game 1 loss to Avalanche Machado homers in hit parade, Padres pelt Cubs 19-5. Dodgers' Anderson no-hitting Angels through 6 innings AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:05 a.m. EDT Avalanche beat Lightning in OT top open Stanley Cup Final Death Notices Anne P. Watkins Marisa Boone Death notices for June 16 Emmert Stuart Elsea Roy Henry Schervish James H. Tubbesing “Jim” Mary E. Cox Michael Antonio Clarke Nick Buckley Death notices for June 15 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headlines Would you like to receive our Daily Headlines? Sign up today! Breaking News Would you like to receive our Breaking News? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by @WinStarVa Digital Replica Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services contributed Phelps Funeral and Cremation Services Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services
