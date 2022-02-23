Quotable Feb 23, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The time you enjoy wasting is not wasted time.— Bertrand Russell Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Olympics 2022 coverage More News from the Associated Press Latest AP News What Lies Beneath: Key findings of AP's investigation Florida GOP 'Don't Say Gay' bill advances in House Pentagon expected to OK National Guard for DC truck convoys Biden interviews trio of candidates for Supreme Court Biden's full plate: Ukraine, inflation, low public approval EXPLAINER: Ukraine shows how not all 'invasions' are equal Proposal to nix derogatory term targets hundreds of US sites Biden halts oil, gas leases amid legal fight on climate cost Biden says US moving forces to protect NATO Baltic allies as Russia bolsters presence in East Biden says US sanctioning Russian oligarchs, debt in retaliation for action against Ukraine, warns of further sanctions Local News New outpatient addiction treatment clinics opening in Woodstock, Winchester and Front Royal Not your typical morning commute: City employee lauded for saving 2 drivers from burning wreckage Doctor cleared of malpractice in 2015 delivery Corrections Clarke economic developer seeks larger profile for fairgrounds SU: MLK tribute mixes music and his words Audley cattle manager receives award from state association Utility customers donate nearly $24K to local nonprofits Frederick County deputy finds local girl's irreplaceable ring James Wood Middle School 'A' honor roll, second marking period AP National Sports Olympics say goodbye to Asia after 4-year star-crossed run Medvedev beats Paire, moves into second round in Acapulco Cole's layup, defense lifts No. 21 UConn over No. 8 Nova Josh Hamilton pleads to misdemeanor in daughter-assault case 'I’ve done this before': Martelli leads Michigan for Howard Death Notices Death notices for Feb. 23 Betty Jane Curry-Taylor Frances Pauline Weese John T. Hines, Sr. Dolores Ann Snyder Smith Donna Jean Kees Arthur Elwyn Morgan William Harold Gibson Karen Kay Horton Jackson Robert Franklin "Pee Wee" Walker Carol Tacconi Kathleen Sue O'Connor Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headlines Would you like to receive our Daily Headlines? Sign up today! Breaking News Would you like to receive our Breaking News? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by @WinStarVa Digital Replica Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services contributed Phelps Funeral and Cremation Services Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services Upcoming Events Feb 26 Amateur Radio License Training Sat, Feb 26, 2022
