Quotable Jul 28, 2021 10 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Don't worry about the world coming to an end today. It is already tomorrow in Australia.— Charles M. Schulz Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesArson suspect soughtSherando student named Miss Frederick County FairFun begins at the Frederick County FairChurch's commitment to helping others praised at Senseny Place groundbreakingCCPS superintendent: Whether to require masks 'will be the big issue we have to decide on'Man accused of firing rifle off Winchester porchPaul Waldman: I'm tired of being nice to vaccine refusersFront Royal Town Council blocks vaccine ordinanceOut of the Past ... from the archives of The Winchester Star'Heaven on Earth': Local Lion celebrates 97th birthday Images CommentedOpen Forum: Truth is the last priority of radical agendas (12)Patrick Buchanan: Why the left can't let go of Jan. 6 (8)Man accused of firing rifle off Winchester porch (7)Paul Waldman: I'm tired of being nice to vaccine refusers (7)Vaccination rates vary among firefighters, police (7)Open Forum: Phineas, Valley Health has responsibility to protect its patients (6)Diane Dimond: The U.S. Constitution says treat all defendants the same (6)Letter to the editor: So...what's so wrong with using the word 'so?' (4)Cartoon (4)Church's commitment to helping others praised at Senseny Place groundbreaking (2)Front Royal Town Council blocks vaccine ordinance (2)Inline hockey rink going up (2)Frederick supervisors postpone considering Double Tollgate water/sewer request (2)At least 14 interested in statues removed in Charlottesville (1)Letter to the editor: Go see 'Grease' (1)Dr. James Laidlaw (1)Food bank's new fundraiser part of 40th year commemoration (1)City: Black man pointed gun at Virginia officer who shot him (1) More Local News Senseny Place photo 3 WATTS to open cooling center Aug. 2 City Council to discuss proposed settlement in opioid lawsuit Man accused of firing rifle off Winchester porch Arson suspect sought Frederick supervisors postpone considering Double Tollgate water/sewer request Death Notices Death notices for July 28 John Beverley Holland, Jr., D.V.M. "Smokey" Dr. James Laidlaw Death notices for July 27 Kenneth Jesse Moody Lonnie Franklin Strawderman Nellie S. Sirbaugh Rosalie Glass (Brown) Lewis More News from the Associated Press Latest AP News US moves to better protect infrastructure from cyber threats AP-NORC poll: Inequity in community support for older adults US defense secretary visits Vietnam, vows support for region Blinken talking to top Indian officials to strengthen ties Turn off, turn on: Simple step can thwart top phone hackers Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headlines Would you like to receive our Daily Headlines? Sign up today! Breaking News Would you like to receive our Breaking News? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by @WinStarVa Digital Replica Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services contributed Phelps Funeral and Cremation Services Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.