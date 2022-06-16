Quotable Jun 16, 2022 20 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Without heroes, we are all plain people and don't know how far we can go.— Bernard Malamud Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest AP News New Mexico prosecutor says GOP county must certify vote Judge denies extension for Louisiana redistricting deadline Jan. 6 panel wants to hear from Ginni Thomas, chairman says South Dakota senators silent on AG impeachment vote Florida NRA lobbyist Marion Hammer retiring after 44 years Michigan initiatives miss deadline, will look to Legislature Anti-vaccine doctor sentenced to prison for Capitol riot WA state insurance office aide fired after filing complaint 3rd-place Republican backs Weaver in South Carolina Ed race Dutch agency prevented Russian spy from working at ICC More News from the Associated Press Local News Council selects route for final section of Green Circle Trail Handley High School principal changing roles; interim principal named New Daniel Morgan Intermediate School principal, assistant principal announced City Council lowers speed limit on several city streets in attempt to slow traffic HDP revises development proposal for Linden Drive; City Council OKs rezoning Gone fishing Winchester's 2022 Juneteenth holiday schedule Middletown adopts budget with no tax increases 'Community-oriented' Matthew Shaffer named Middletown Citizen of the Year The Miller House marks 20 years in business, continues to expand AP National Sports AP sources: Blitzer to get minority share of Guardians Avalanche net belongs to Darcy Kuemper in Stanley Cup Final FIA taking steps to reduce heavy bouncing effect on F1 cars US OPEN: Tarren is early leader despite late-arriving clubs European leagues urge fairer share of rising UEFA prize cash Death Notices Anne P. Watkins Marisa Boone Death notices for June 16 Emmert Stuart Elsea Roy Henry Schervish James H. Tubbesing “Jim” Mary E. Cox Michael Antonio Clarke Nick Buckley Death notices for June 15 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headlines Would you like to receive our Daily Headlines? Sign up today! Breaking News Would you like to receive our Breaking News? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by @WinStarVa Digital Replica Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services contributed Phelps Funeral and Cremation Services Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.