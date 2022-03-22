Quotable Mar 22, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Be thou the rainbow in the storms of life. The evening beam that smiles the clouds away, and tints tomorrow with prophetic ray.— Lord Byron Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest AP News Ex-wife accuses top Missouri GOP Senate candidate of abuse Capitol riot trial opens for Cowboys for Trump founder Jackson faces initial round of questioning during hearings Takeaways: Jackson makes history, GOP vows no 'spectacle' Lone SC congressional Democrat Clyburn files for a 16th term Biden aides to Congress: Fund COVID aid, don't cut budget Biden warns US companies of potential Russian cyberattacks US expands travel bans on Chinese officials for persecution Takeaways: Jackson makes history, GOP vows no 'spectacle' Alaska Rep. Don Young to lie in state at US Capitol More News from the Associated Press Local News Man wounded in Winchester shooting, suspect at large Confederate statue condemned at court hearing 'Lois and Clark' star Cain to be festival's firefighters' marshal Judge considering group's request to gain control of Confederate monument Warren County ends coyote bounty program This week's government meetings Grants enable Clarke circuit court records to undergo preservation Another indictment against Capon Bridge, W.Va., man in fatal shooting incident Middletown breaks ground on $7.2M wastewater treatment plant; town's most expensive project ever Sherando students supply Sheriff's Office with 50 care bags to help families in need AP National Sports Fudd helps UConn advance 52-47 over UCF in defensive battle US SailGP team capsizes 6 days ahead of $1 million race Maxey scores 28 as 76ers, without Harden, Embiid, beat Heat LeBron scores 38 in Ohio return, Lakers crush Cavs 131-120 Indiana governor vetoes transgender girls sports ban Death Notices James Lee Chen April 22, 1952 - March 17, 2022 Mary E. Christianson Death notices for March 22 Death notices for March 21 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headlines Would you like to receive our Daily Headlines? Sign up today! Breaking News Would you like to receive our Breaking News? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by @WinStarVa Digital Replica Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services contributed Phelps Funeral and Cremation Services Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services Upcoming Events Mar 26 Amateur Radio License Training Sat, Mar 26, 2022
