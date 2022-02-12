Quotable Feb 12, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save I've been playing the Super Bowl in my backyard ever since I was in the third grade. I've been making some great catches, too. Me and Lynn Swann and John Stallworth and the guys.— Sportscaster and former NFL player Cris Collinsworth Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Olympics 2022 coverage More News from the Associated Press Latest AP News One eye on midterms, Dems ease up on approach to virus US to evacuate Ukraine embassy amid Russian invasion fears Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know about the fears of war Walker's past could let Warnock keep Senate seat, rivals say Utah senator blocks internment camp designation, draws ire Q&A: America's Doctor on omicron, masks and mental health Biden orders 3,000 more troops to Poland amid Ukraine crisis US strategy for Indo-Pacific stresses alliances on China Worker pleads guilty to abusing inmates at US women's prison White House says Russia could invade Ukraine within the week Local News Virginia's recent unemployment recovery ranked among nation's best Arc director: Why the r-word is insulting and offensive As fallen officers return, those impacted by Bridgewater shooting cope with grief Sovine's $268.8M budget proposal for FY23 seeks 5% pay increase Frederick County School Board member Miles Adkins apologizes amid backlash Boyce to get tough on those who don't clear snow from their sidewalks Child molestation suspect remains jailed Painter remembered as kind, generous Shenandoah University mourns slain Bridgewater College officer Mental health evaluation requested for suspect in Bridgewater College shootings AP National Sports Russian coach produces teen skating stars with short careers Shiffrin, Goggia take positive vibes from downhill training Rams' Super Bowl defensive front is a Fearsome Fivesome Valieva's doping case on the docket at Beijing Olympics EXPLAINER: So why is Beijing holding another Olympics? Death Notices Death notices for Feb. 12 Loretta P. Funk Loretta P. Funk Dianne Piazza Alexander Edna Miller Melester Lawrence E. Pope Carolyn Ann Sheaffer Wagner April “Apple” Dawn Robinson Kenneth Gray “Bob” Thomas Death notices for Feb. 11 Ian B. Strom Cathy Virginia Gonzalez Michelle Lee Horst Warren Beall Seibel Jr. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headlines Would you like to receive our Daily Headlines? Sign up today! Breaking News Would you like to receive our Breaking News? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by @WinStarVa Digital Replica Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services contributed Phelps Funeral and Cremation Services Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services
