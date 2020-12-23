I will honour Christmas in my heart, and try to keep it all the year. I will live in the Past, the Present, and the Future. The Spirits of all Three shall strive within me. I will not shut out the lessons that they teach.
― Charles Dickens, "A Christmas Carol"
