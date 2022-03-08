Quotable Mar 8, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Look deep into nature, and then you will understand everything better.— Albert Einstein Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest AP News In Texas trip, Biden to call for more health care for vets Congress passes Emmett Till bill to make lynching hate crime Ukraine aid growing as lawmakers shape big budget bill Biden executive order on cryptocurrency expected this week Supreme Court rejects GOP redistricting pleas in 2 states Top law enforcement officials support Jackson for high court US sends home suspected '20th hijacker' from Guantanamo Texas county finds 10K uncounted ballots from primary day Pentagon to permanently shut fuel tank facility in Hawaii that leaked, sickening more than 6,000, official tells AP Pentagon to shut down leaking fuel tank facility in Hawaii More News from the Associated Press Local News Clarke supervisors hear Va. 7/Route 601 improvement options Winchester considering bond issuance for water, sewer improvements Winchester native working to help Ukrainian refugees in Czech Republic Warm regards: Rotarians log milestone in firewood donation Group home plans to locate in Boyce neighborhood State police investigating fatal hang-gliding crash Trex surpasses $1B in sales in 2021 Simply Shenandoah resort owners give tour of the land Stephens City lifts mask mandate at Town Office; creates regulations for solar energy facilities United Way NSV names new president and CEO AP National Sports Column: One betting rule remains sacrosanct in the NFL Pop's way: From a sabbatical to the NBA coaching summit Tourneys give AP Top 25 teams last shot to impact NCAA seeds Spurs' Popovich ties Nelson for NBA career wins record Gregg Popovich ties Don Nelson's NBA record with 1,335th career victory as coach in Spurs' 117-110 win over Lakers Death Notices Death Notices 03/08/22 Montie Wood Gibson, Jr. Ryan Thomas Romano Death notices for March 7 Juergen Hynes Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headlines Would you like to receive our Daily Headlines? Sign up today! Breaking News Would you like to receive our Breaking News? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by @WinStarVa Digital Replica Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services contributed Phelps Funeral and Cremation Services Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services Upcoming Events Mar 12 Amateur Radio License Training Sat, Mar 12, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.