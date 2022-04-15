Quotable Apr 15, 2022 21 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Half the secret of getting along with people is consideration of their values; the other half is tolerance in one's own views.— Daniel Frohman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest AP News N. Korea marks key anniversary, but no word on army parade Facing Trump-backed foe, South Carolina's Rice raises $342K Order to expire requiring masks in nursing homes, hospitals Bill nixing 'belief' excuse for school COVID vaccines dies GOP leaders in Ohio try to block Trump endorsement of Vance Texas moves to ease border gridlock over 'sense of urgency' Board upholds fire captain's firing over COVID mask refusal Judge denies Abrams bid to seek unlimited contributions Massachusetts Senate debating sweeping climate change bill Arkansas court reverses ruling against schools' mask mandate More News from the Associated Press Local News Frederick County supervisors OK permit for solar facility in Stonewall District Apple Blossom time Police: Girl facing child pornography charges Frederick County supervisors split on school budget, but $22M reduction appears to be off the table Winchester Public Schools seeks $32.9M from City Council Berryville proceeding with water/sewer and drainage projects DMV customers with appointments can now check in online Governor announces $27M expansion of Kingspan's Frederick County location Group won't contest county ownership of Confederate statue Police: Driver arrested after domestic dispute on I-81 AP National Sports King bails out Chapman, saves Yanks' 3-0 win over Blue Jays Blackhawks top Sharks 5-4 in SO to end 8-game slide Logan Thompson makes 35 saves, Golden Knights top Flames 5-1 Heim puts on show with 5 RBIs off Ohtani in Rangers 10-5 win Avalanche beat Devils 3-1, extend winning streak to 8 games Death Notices Death notices for April 15 Milton Ira Parker Kulla Yeatras Katunas Death notices for April 14 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headlines Would you like to receive our Daily Headlines? Sign up today! Breaking News Would you like to receive our Breaking News? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by @WinStarVa Digital Replica Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services contributed Phelps Funeral and Cremation Services Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services Upcoming Events Apr 16 Easter Bake and Yard Sale Sat, Apr 16, 2022
