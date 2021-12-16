Quotable Dec 16, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A year from now, you're gonna weigh more or less than what you do right now.— Phil McGraw Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. CommentedDiane Dimond: School shootings: time to hold the grown-ups accountable, too (9)High-speed internet access coming to Frederick, Clarke counties (5)Harbaugh seeking community help to provide aid to tornado survivors (2)Manchin hits Dems' $2T bill as too costly, talks to Biden (1)Cartoon (1)House responds to GOP's Boebert with Islamophobia bill (1)Northam calls for eliminating state's share of grocery tax (1)Tie vote scuttles rezoning, but homes may still be built near MSV (1)Waterloo development incentive effort falls flat (1) More Local News VFW Post 2123, Red Cross brighten holidays for veterans Two new Berryville police officers take their oaths Mayor: Council's recent rezoning decisions may make developers leery City Council mourns McKiernan, appoints Rodriguez to Ward 4 seat Tie vote scuttles rezoning, but homes may still be built near MSV Jurors see police body camera footage of detendant charged in shooting Truckers help deliver wreaths to honor fallen service members at Christmas Suspect indicted over teen's killing Clarke County School Board recognizes recent student accomplishments Firefighters keep basement fire from spreading Killer's punishment delayed to Feb. 23 City parks board approves revisions to rental, usage fees $1.1M maintenance building OK'd as part of Douglas School renovation Waterloo development incentive effort falls flat Red Cross urging donations during difficult holiday season High-speed internet access coming to Frederick, Clarke counties Death Notices Death notices for Dec. 16 10801 Nellie C. Pitcock.jpg Nellie C. Pitcock 10801 Nellie C. Pitcock obit.jpg Edwin M. Lillis, Sr. 10892 George John McClain.jpg George John McClain Linda Kay Snyder Bean 10965 Troy Dion Finley.jpg 10965 Troy Dion Finley obit.jpg 10965 Cartwright.jpg Troy Dion Finley Peter B. Arnold 10757 Louise MacDowell Klingensmith Milam obit.jpg Louise MacDowell Klingensmith Milam Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headlines Would you like to receive our Daily Headlines? Sign up today! Breaking News Would you like to receive our Breaking News? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by @WinStarVa Digital Replica Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services contributed Phelps Funeral and Cremation Services Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.