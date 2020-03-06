An extra yawn one morning in the springtime, an extra snooze one night in the autumn is all that we ask in return for dazzling gifts. We borrow an hour one night in April; we pay it back with golden interest five months later.
Former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill about Daylight Saving Time, which starts Sunday
