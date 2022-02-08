Quotable Feb 8, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save We are too sincere, too productive, and too realistic. We need to enter more fully and more willingly into that realm under the rocks and behind the mirror.— Thomas Moore Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Olympics 2022 coverage More News from the Associated Press Latest AP News Perdue lags Kemp in fundraising in Georgia governor's race White House: Top scientist resigns over treatment of staff Report: New strategy for opioids and a Cabinet-level leader Governors in 4 states plan for end to school mask mandates NYC's vegan mayor Adams hooked into admitting he eats fish Banker gets gets 1 year in prison in Manafort loan scheme US approves support deal with Taiwan for Patriot missiles White House considers expanding limits on 'no-knock' warrant Supreme Court sides with GOP in Alabama election map case US and Japan reach deal to make most steel imports tax-free Local News Study: Inland Port vital to Port of Virginia's record-setting year This week's government meetings Upcoming program in Clarke County to focus on agribusiness needs Richard Kennedy elected Democratic committee chairman New city/schools spokesperson hired Woman buys family home that has housed six generations More details of Clarke broadband project expected soon Group takes fight against new Sheetz store to company's backyard Winchester Equipment Company celebrating 65 years Local business coach focused on helping clients achieve their goals AP National Sports Roundup of Olympic gold medals from Tuesday, Feb. 8 China locks down southern city as omicron variant surges Ledecka defends Olympic snowboard PGS title, ski racing next Messing skates at Olympics after virus, travel whirlwind Weddle gives Rams spark after returning from retirement Death Notices Death notices for Feb. 8 Mariette Zucchi Charlotte A. Payne-Conard Betty Lee Kerns Robert “Bob” Shelton Death notices for Feb. 7 Donna M. Affleck Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headlines Would you like to receive our Daily Headlines? Sign up today! Breaking News Would you like to receive our Breaking News? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by @WinStarVa Digital Replica Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services contributed Phelps Funeral and Cremation Services Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services
