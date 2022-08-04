Every year, August lashes out in volcanic fury, rising with the din of morning traffic, its great metallic wings smashing against the ground, heating the air with ever-increasing intensity.
— Henry Rollins
Sunny in the morning then increasing clouds with some scattered thunderstorms later in the day. High around 90F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Isolated thunderstorms during the evening hours. Skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: August 4, 2022 @ 1:41 am
A subheadline on Page A1 Tuesday about Valley Health System upgrading its electronic medical record system incorrectly stated that Project Elevate will replace Epic. It will not. Project Elevate is the name of the 16-month process that Valley Health is embarking upon to upgrade Epic.
WINCHESTER — After a 2½-hour closed session, the Frederick County School Board voted 4-3 Tuesday night to appoint John Lamanna as the school division's interim superintendent, effective Monday.
The right lane of southbound Interstate 81 was closed this afternoon (Tuesday) near mile marker 314 in Frederick County for emergency bridge deck repairs. The location is the southbound I-81 bridge over Abrams Creek, just north of exit 313 (Route 17/50/522) at Winchester.
WINCHESTER — A search warrant affidavit filed in Frederick County Circuit Court indicates a Maryland man accused of shooting at a local resident on Christmas Eve may have recorded the incident on his cellphone.
A Missouri-based law firm that specializes in rails-to-trails litigation is representing more than 100 landowners whose property rights will impacted by the proposed Shenandoah Rail Trail.
WINCHESTER — If the 2 for 2 Foundation achieves its goal, the world’s largest ice cream sandwich and human ice cream cone will be constructed during a fundraiser this fall at the Frederick County Fairgrounds in Clear Brook.
