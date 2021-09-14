Quotable Sep 14, 2021 10 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A little nonsense now and then is relished by the wisest men.—Roald Dahl Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesPortion of Tevis Street closing to traffic permanently today1 COVID outbreak has been reported at a local K-12 school so far this school yearClarke supervisors amenable to Berryville's annexation requestOpen Forum: Freedom has slowly erodedPedestrian killed in crashLetter to the editor: The Star's unfortunate editing of my Open ForumFarm to Table dinner raises $25K for NW Works; funds will be used for a new music therapy programKiwanis member seeks help in exploring club's historyHideaway Cafe earns spot as finalist in U.S. Chamber awardsBlue Ridge Hospice's Butterfly Run takes wing on Oct. 2 Images CommentedOpen Forum: Freedom has slowly eroded (27)Mona Charen: The party of violence (15)Open Forum: Critical Race Theory is manufacturing outrage over a non-present issue (12)Open Forum: 9/11 reflections (10)Letter to the editor: Vote Ludwig for budget transparency (3)Kathleen Parker: 9/11 broke us. And we are far from healed. (3)Apple harvest time (3)Hideaway Cafe earns spot as finalist in U.S. Chamber awards (2)Letter to the editor: The Star's unfortunate editing of my Open Forum (1)Open Forum: 9/11 20 years later (1)Walking Penelope (1)Community mourns 9/11 victims on 20th anniversary (1)Colleen "Connie" Shine Dill (1)A tribute to 13 fallen Marines (1) More Local News 1 COVID outbreak has been reported at a local K-12 school so far this school year Apps TwentyFour Seventeen wins both prizes at local Pitch Night Commemorating 9/11 and fallen soldiers KBA postpones meeting due to health concerns Selah Theatre to stage 'Women of Shakespeare' Community mourns 9/11 victims on 20th anniversary Boyce wants to get tougher on code violations Boyce planning holiday decorating contest This week's government meetings Hideaway Cafe earns spot as finalist in U.S. Chamber awards Pedestrian killed in crash Inside Ground Zero: a reporter's recollection Teaching 9/11 to students who never lived through it Police: Race caused fatal crash Long-awaited Crossover Boulevard opens to traffic Community Safety Fair set for Saturday at James Wood Middle School Death Notices Death notices for Sept. 14 William Sherrill Madison Jimmy Randall Presgraves John E. Hicklin Simon Volinsky Wilton "Skip" Royston Death notices for Sept. 13 Guy W. McManamay Mary Margaret (Connors) Weaver Richard Wade Hawkins Colleen "Connie" Shine Dill Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headlines Would you like to receive our Daily Headlines? Sign up today! Breaking News Would you like to receive our Breaking News? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by @WinStarVa Digital Replica Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services contributed Phelps Funeral and Cremation Services Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services
