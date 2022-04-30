Quotable Apr 30, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The key to success is to keep growing in all areas of life — mental, emotional, spiritual, as well as physical.Julius “Dr. J” Erving, the 95th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival’s sports marshal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest AP News GOP election-deniers elevate races for secretary of state Experts: Lawmaker rape case illustrates survivors' trauma Ukraine fights to hold off Russian advances in south, east Dems hone populist appeal with proposed stock trading ban Conn. Senate debates bill that protects abortion providers Hawaii House, Senate to vote on raising minimum wage to $18 Kim warns N. Korea would 'preemptively' use nuclear weapons US Navy submarine training school commander fired Judge mediating Hobbs-Brnovich election rules fight Arizona judge tosses lawsuit against Democratic lawmaker More News from the Associated Press Local News Horticultural luncheon invites laughs, fun Stag back in season: annual guy's gathering fully resumes Electric bills to increase next month Old Town comes alive as Apple Blossom's Midway returns Bloomin' good time Winchester woman killed in Maryland crash Center of attention: Innovation hub showcases student projects Business Briefcase Frederick EDA Director "optimistic" about new grocery store Frederick Supervisors still deadlocked on school operating budget AP National Sports Gallant has Rangers headed to playoffs in first season Auston Matthews' career year gives Maple Leafs playoff hopes Playoff hockey 'changes everything' from NHL regular season Grizzlies open second round against the Warriors Celtics kick off second round against the Bucks Death Notices Paul Eugene “Gene” Cunningham Cecilia Hall Diehl Phillip I. Cunningham, Sr. “Phil” Death notices for April 29 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headlines Would you like to receive our Daily Headlines? Sign up today! Breaking News Would you like to receive our Breaking News? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by @WinStarVa Digital Replica Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services contributed Phelps Funeral and Cremation Services Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services
