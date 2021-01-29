Some parts stay with me for weeks afterward. It's these people that I play. They get under my skin, and I just can't let go of them. I have immersed myself into their lives and into their beings so much that they feel like a part of me.
— American actress Cloris Leachman, who died Wednesday at age 94
