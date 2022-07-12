Life is not a series of gig lamps symmetrically arranged; life is a luminous halo, a semi-transparent envelope surrounding us from the beginning of consciousness to the end.
— Virginia Woolf
Updated: July 12, 2022 @ 12:58 am
WINCHESTER — Pets and the people who love them mingled on the Featherbed Lane campus of the Winchester-Frederick-Clarke SPCA Thursday evening for the first Dog Days of Summer Jam.
WINCHESTER — Winchester Public Schools Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum has been named the co-chair of the Virginia School Boards Association (VSBA) Task Force on Students and Schools in Challenging Environments.
When Sydnei Dowd sits and looks at her infant son, she said she knows she doesn’t want him to endure the same struggles she pushed through as a youth.
WINCHESTER — A Winchester Police Department officer has been deemed responsible for a four-vehicle collision that occurred early Wednesday evening on U.S. 11 (Valley Pike) south of Winchester.
WINCHESTER — A man with nearly 50 criminal convictions and probation violations over the past two decades in Winchester and Shenandoah County will spend the next two years in prison following a violent argument with a female acquaintance.
Following the report of several monkeypox cases in Virginia during the last week, the Department of Health is advising Virginians to become more knowledgable about the virus and how its spread.
STEPHENS CITY — Residents will be asked in a November referendum whether they support the town taking a $2.46 million loan from the United States Department of Agriculture.
