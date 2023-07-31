Quotable Jul 31, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save I believe alien life is quite common in the universe, although intelligent life is less so. Some say it has yet to appear on planet Earth.— Stephen Hawking Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Site search Search Most Popular Private academy's bid for old Aylor school is $300K 'Something for everybody' at this year's Frederick County Fair New James Wood football coach Wilson emphasizing fun atmosphere Former Winchester police officer's trial in Montana delayed for 2nd time Gas line explosion rocks Strasburg area In effort to improve EMS response times, county supervisor unlocks Lake Frederick emergency gate As school year nears, teacher shortages a concern for local school divisions Clarke County School Board welcomes Catlett, Seal in their new roles Gas pipeline explodes near I-81 in Shenandoah County, no injuries reported VDOT traffic alert for July 31-Aug. 4
