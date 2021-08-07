Quotable Aug 7, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save If we couldn't laugh we would all go insane.― Robert Frost Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. CommentedLetter to the editor: Anti-vaccination attitudes rooted in 'paranoid politics and pseudo-science' (28)Cartoon (22)Open Forum: Let Valley Health employees vote on vaccine mandate (17)Letter to the editor: Out of sight, out of mind (13)Stephens City implements mask mandate for those visiting town office (12)Open Forum: We have a shot at this ... (11)Open Forum: Let's hope common sense prevails at local schools (10)Terry McAuliffe meets with small business owners in Winchester (7)Winchester Public Schools superintendent to recommend mask mandate (6)Open Forum: Pieces of cotton can keep our schools safe (5)Mission planning new homeless shelter on Valley Avenue (4)Cartoon (2)Sipping some nectar (2)Mother and adopted son reunited: 'A surreal and crazy moment' (1)Practice makes perfect (1) More Local News Frederick County School Board moves mask vote to Tuesday Winchester Public Schools superintendent to recommend mask mandate Underage sex case under investigation Mother and adopted son reunited: 'A surreal and crazy moment' Boyce code enforcer looks into report of dangerous dog Valley Health accelerates staff vaccination deadline Winchester murder trial begins today Terry McAuliffe meets with small business owners in Winchester Local gymnastics studio folds 1,000 origami cranes to wish good health for 11-year-old teammate fighting leukemia BREAKING NEWS: Berryville experiencing large water service disruption Front Royal council 'encourages' businesses not to fire unvaccinated workers 2021 Clarke County fair schedule Clarke County Fair returns next week Stephens City implements mask mandate for those visiting town office Mission planning new homeless shelter on Valley Avenue Sheriff's youth camp resumes after COVID cancellation last year Death Notices Death notices for Aug. 7 Lena C. Stephenson "Steve" James E. Mitchell, Jr. "Buddy" Wilbur "Buzzy" McBride, Jr. James Andrews "Jim" Gregory B. Rinard Alda Gayle Wortman Janet Virginia Jeffries John Thomas "Tommy" Myers Jr. Helen Virginia McDonald Berry James A. Fishback, Jr. Patricia Bell Lienhuong Luu Dolores K. Silman More News from the Associated Press Latest AP News 'Always working': Biden eyes 1st summer getaway as president Senate Dems rallying behind Biden's $3.5T budget vision Jan. 6 panel hires former House Republican to senior staff Former US Sen. Mike Enzi remembered as statesman, family man US is flying Central Americans to Mexico to deter crossings Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headlines Would you like to receive our Daily Headlines? Sign up today! Breaking News Would you like to receive our Breaking News? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by @WinStarVa Digital Replica Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services contributed Phelps Funeral and Cremation Services Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services
