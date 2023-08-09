Quotable Aug 9, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ideologies separate us. Dreams and anguish bring us together.— Eugene Ionesco Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Site search Search Most Popular Developer pulls rezoning application Clear Brook development Police chase across three counties ends at Walmart in Warren County State police: Winchester man killed on I-81 Investigator: Human trafficking is 'prevalent in this area' Samuels library director resigns amid controversy over banning books Judges excited to begin season under Smith Victim in car-train collision in Fauquier County was recent Clarke County High School graduate Lifelong Frederick County resident aims to be next Board of Supervisors chairman Beyoncé, Blue Ridge Hospice bring joy to grieving young people Frederick Supervisor Josh Ludwig seeks chairmanship of the board
