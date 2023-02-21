The number one job for me is to make people laugh. If I can also make people think, then that's a cool thing.
— Richard Belzer, who died Sunday at 78
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.