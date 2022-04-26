Quotable Apr 26, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The obscure we see eventually. The completely obvious, it seems, takes longer.— Edward R. Murrow Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest AP News Fight over gerrymandering moves to New York's highest court Australian opposition party vows to train Pacific armies Son of famed American artist charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot Top Russian diplomat warns Ukraine against provoking WWIII Justices hear fight over aslyum-seekers waiting in Mexico Perdue hugs Trump as he runs to right in Georgia GOP primary Putin gets what he didn't want: Ukraine army closer to West Weary of many disasters? UN says worse to come Bills expanding parental rights at schools head to Ducey Coal interests sue to block Pennsylvania's carbon policy More News from the Associated Press Local News Grand Feature Parade drivers to receive special license plates Drone demonstration to be held during Saturday's Grand Feature Parade This week's government meetings Letter to the editor: Critical pay differentials should be funded Danny Lyon exhibit highlights photos from Civil Rights Movement James Charles Winery unveils new salon lounge; first performance is tonight Bloomin' Wine Fest kicks off 95th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival Crash victim remembered for generosity Class act: Award-winning teacher saluted for fun, innovative style Wowed by WOW: Expo for eighth-graders showcases career possibilities AP National Sports LEADING OFF: Braves off to slow start, Alcantara sharp Taylor Ward hits 2 homers, Angels top Guardians 3-0 Buehler gets 1st career shutout, Dodgers blank D-backs 4-0 Doncic scores 33, Mavs rout Jazz 102-77 for 3-2 series lead AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:00 a.m. EDT Death Notices Clarence Calvin Smith John C. Allen Rev. J. Leslie Inglis Patsy Ann Strother Catherine (Kay) Patricia Kelly Williams Death notices for April 26 Clyde William “Sonny” Vance Jr. Death notices for April 25 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headlines Would you like to receive our Daily Headlines? Sign up today! Breaking News Would you like to receive our Breaking News? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by @WinStarVa Digital Replica Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services contributed Phelps Funeral and Cremation Services Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services
