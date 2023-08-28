Quotable Aug 28, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A genuine leader is not a searcher for consensus but a molder of consensus.— Martin Luther King, Jr. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Site search Search Most Popular Police seek info on hit and run that killed Stephens City man Suspended Clarke deputy cleared of misconduct, back at work 'This place, these people': Brandan Thomas bids farewell to Winchester Rescue Mission Murder charge lodged in connection with accident that led to Berryville teen's death CCAP’s second ‘freedge’ opens near Stephens City Frederick County man pleads no contest to political billboard theft, offers apology Clarke County to induct four athletes into Hall of Fame Clarke County cruises past Rock Ridge in emotional season opener Developer 'ready to go' with Zeropak affordable housing project Sherando's rally falls short with late turnover
