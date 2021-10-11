Quotable Oct 11, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save All good things which exist are the fruits of originality.— John Stuart Mill Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. CommentedLetter to the editor: Voting Republican is a vote for safety (22)Cases, deaths continue to rise in region (13)Blue Ridge Hunt opening meets returning to Carter Hall (3)Letter to the editor: Applauds return of large Sudoku squares (3)Open Forum: Proposed development doesn't address city's housing problem (2)Stellar Seven over 70 Award winners to be announced Thursday (1) More Local News Reminder: Witness signature required on all absentee ballots Rabies vaccination clinic planned at Clarke Animal Shelter United Way NSV to hold 75th anniversary 75-mile challenge Stellar Seven over 70 Award winners to be announced Thursday Police: Man charged with attempted murder in attack on girlfriend Blue Ridge Hunt opening meets returning to Carter Hall Cases, deaths continue to rise in region Auto dealerships working through inventory woes 30th annual vigil remembers domestic violence victims, honors survivors 'We all have scars': Horrific accident inspires book City receives state grant to mitigate flooding impacts Voter registration deadline for upcoming election is Oct. 12 Frederick County man guilty in child porn case Supporters rally for Youngkin in Frederick County Stephens City Town Council passes resolution encouraging diversity, inclusion Winchester requests feedback on proposed infrastructure projects Death Notices Helen Vivian Franklin Ameigh Geraldine B. McNamara "Mema" Death notices for Oct. 11 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headlines Would you like to receive our Daily Headlines? Sign up today! Breaking News Would you like to receive our Breaking News? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by @WinStarVa Digital Replica Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services contributed Phelps Funeral and Cremation Services Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.