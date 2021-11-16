Quotable Nov 16, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Less is only more where more is no good.— Frank Lloyd Wright Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesDeath of 3-year-old boy under investigationHotel robbery probedHealth director: Facility outbreak adds 50 cases in Berryville'We're here for them': New director joins Evans HomeGrand jury indictments filedBerryville asks lawmakers for mental health system reformFront Royal man flown to hospital after crash with fire engineYouth leads Clarke boys cross country to second in stateTight squeezeMillbrook's Jenkins signs with Division I Dallas Baptist Images CommentedClarke supervisors to hold special meeting about monument (32)Health director: Facility outbreak adds 50 cases in Berryville (30)Open Forum: Thanksgiving: A time to rededicate (14)Open Forum: Nice park, not so nice vandalism (10)Death of 3-year-old boy under investigation (9)Letter to the editor: Infrastructure bill is a 'refreshing bipartisan effort' (6)Berryville asks lawmakers for mental health system reform (4)COVID-19 vaccination clinic for ages 5-11 being held this afternoon at Virginia Avenue-Charlotte DeHart Elementary School (1)Blaze of glory (1) More Local News Berryville asks lawmakers for mental health system reform COVID-19 vaccination clinic for ages 5-11 being held this afternoon at Virginia Avenue-Charlotte DeHart Elementary School This week's government meetings United Way NSV raising funds to help 40 struggling families Grand jury indictments filed Health director: Facility outbreak adds 50 cases in Berryville Clarke supervisors to hold special meeting about monument Christmas in the Valley to be bigger, brighter this holiday season Visionary ex-Shentel leader Warren French Jr. was ultimate 'problem solver' Frederick supervisors adopt legislative priorities for 2022 Selah's latest play explores ramifications of Sandy Hook Improvements complete at three I-81 interchanges in Frederick, Shenandoah counties Kiwanis collect signatures of all 100 club presidents Hoffman unveils proposed North End park improvements 'Shark' Daymond John shares words of wisdom at SU's Business Symposium Berryville plans water service interruption Sunday morning Death Notices Death notices for Nov. 16 Frances L. Smallwood Cynthia Carole Everson Molly Frances Seals Fauver Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headlines Would you like to receive our Daily Headlines? Sign up today! Breaking News Would you like to receive our Breaking News? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by @WinStarVa Digital Replica Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services contributed Phelps Funeral and Cremation Services Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services Upcoming Events Nov 21 Music at Trinity Presents: An Evening of Moravian Music Sun, Nov 21, 2021
