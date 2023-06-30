The old believe everything, the middle-aged suspect everything, the young know everything.
— Oscar Wilde
Intervals of clouds and sunshine. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 84F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph..
Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: June 30, 2023 @ 1:03 am
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.