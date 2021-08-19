Quotable Aug 19, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Laughter is an instant vacation.—Milton Berle Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. CommentedOpen Forum: Thoughts for 'you Fauci and CNN sycophants' (46)Open Forum: Who's in charge? (24)Open Forum: The Biden botches continue (23)Jules Witcover: Afghan collapse rains on Biden's domestic parade (22)Open Forum: Addressing disappointment with the Frederick County Fair (10)Man gets 50 months for underage sex (11)Friendship Park, WINC eyed for potential housing (5)Biden: Afghan chaos 'gut-wrenching' but stands by withdrawal (3)Foundation funding expands city's early-learning options (3)Grant proceeds to improve Piccadilly's appearance (3)Letter to the editor: Thanking the health care professionals that saved my life (2)Judge sides with Frederick County in lawsuit over public safety radio system contract (2)Renewed COVID concerns strain already stressed local businesses (2)Star Parker: Cancel culture, wokeness will destroy nation (2)William Cameron "Bill Bill" Franklin (1)Frederick County sets public hearings on Double Tollgate water/sewer request (1)Police say drunken driver kills boy, 7, in crash in Harrisonburg (1)Shenandoah football enjoying August practice again (1)Many Bible Belt preachers silent on shots as COVID-19 surges (1)Cartoon (1)Man charged with animal cruelty after suspected arena found (1)Anne Covell (Lacy) O'Donnell (1) More Local News Frederick County sets public hearings on Double Tollgate water/sewer request Federal COVID-19 unemployment benefits ending Sept. 4 Renewed COVID concerns strain already stressed local businesses 'Long time coming': New Robert E. Aylor Middle School dedicated What's in your drinking water? Testing clinics offered Judge sides with Frederick County in lawsuit over public safety radio system contract Correction Grant proceeds to improve Piccadilly's appearance Friendship Park, WINC eyed for potential housing Police say drunken driver kills boy, 7, in crash in Harrisonburg Fred's remnants to pose flooding, tornado threat in region Hudson, Ferreira seeking to become Boyce's mayor Man gets 50 months for underage sex Man sentenced to 2 years for child abuse Foundation funding expands city's early-learning options This week's government meetings Death Notices Death notices for Aug. 19 James Anthony Magnotti, Jr. Jerry Glen Shields Death notices for Aug. 18 Mrs. Sandra S. "Sandi" (Sanger) Cooke Steven Thomas Tarrant Whitmore Lake, Michigan December 25, 1970 - June 30 2021 Nancy Senseney Pingley Boyd Rebecca B. Mabe Cliffie Adeline Scott Thomson Ralph Elmer Dennis Helen J. Shriver Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headlines Would you like to receive our Daily Headlines? Sign up today! Breaking News Would you like to receive our Breaking News? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by @WinStarVa Digital Replica Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services contributed Phelps Funeral and Cremation Services Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.