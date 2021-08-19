Winchester, VA (22601)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will become overcast in the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 86F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 67F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.