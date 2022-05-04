Quotable May 4, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Some people drink from the fountain of knowledge, others just gargle.— Robert Anthony Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest AP News GOP look to build on supermajorities in West Va Legislature College freshman, renowned podcaster vie for WVa House seat David Esrati wins Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Ohio's 10th Congressional District. (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously reported the wrong winner.) Fiji says US can seize Russian superyacht but not right away J.R. Majewski wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Ohio's 9th Congressional District. Justices' views on abortion in their own words and votes As US poised to restrict abortion, other nations ease access Eric Brewer wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Ohio's 11th Congressional District. North Korea launches projectile in an apparent weapon test Amy Rippel-Elton wins Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Ohio's 12th Congressional District. More News from the Associated Press Local News Clearbrook Park identified as potential location for public safety radio tower Handley's lacrosse club pays tribute to fallen teammate Clarke County Farmers' Market to open for the season on Saturday Winchester's development services director resigning to take new job Child porn offender gets 25 months Video of Warren County traffic stop released Suicide-by-cop shooter enters plea Study: Northern Shenandoah Valley relatively healthy Record crowd enjoys stories at Sports Breakfast Police transport 11 to city detox during festival weekend AP National Sports Lindholm, Markstrom lead Flames over Stars 1-0 in Game 1 Zunino's homer helps Rays rally past A's 10-7 in 10 innings Avs erupt for 5 goals in 1st, beat Predators 7-2 in Game 1 Morant's 47 help Grizzlies tie Warriors; Celtics beat Bucks Morant scores 47 points, Grizzlies tie Warriors at 1 apiece Death Notices Shirley Yvonne Feathers Evelyn Ann Sirbaugh “Peggy” Phillip Stone Griffin Jeffrey Edward Kerns Richard Ellsworth Rush, Jr. Rhoda Whitacre Kriz Death notices for May 4 Claude Clark Puffinburger Linda C. Mast Robert A. Hindman “Tony” Death notices for May 3 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headlines Would you like to receive our Daily Headlines? Sign up today! Breaking News Would you like to receive our Breaking News? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by @WinStarVa Digital Replica Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services contributed Phelps Funeral and Cremation Services Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services
