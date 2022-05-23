Quotable May 23, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save I don't like a tremendous amount of conflict. I don't think that fighting and passion are the same thing.— Tina Fey Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest AP News Biden: Monkeypox threat doesn't rise to level of COVID-19 Russian ties shred German ex-leader Schroeder's standing Bangkok governor's election handily won by opposition figure 2022 midterms: What to watch in Georgia, Texas, elsewhere Seven years later, still no trial for Texas AG Ken Paxton Stacey Abrams aims to recapture energy of first campaign Kim, other N. Koreans attend large funeral amid COVID worry Albanese sworn in as PM in Australia ahead of Tokyo summit Biden to lay out in Japan who's joining new Asia trade pact German chancellor Scholz kicks off Africa trip in Senegal More News from the Associated Press Local News Business Briefcase Parents grapple with bare shelves, misinformation through baby formula shortage Westminster-Canterbury breaks ground for major expansion West Wynd development bringing 248 homes to Stephens City Cops: Motorcyclist confessed to fleeing Room for improvement: New Handley Success Center helps struggling students Proposal for new trail in Clarke County doesn't go anywhere May is Mental Health Awareness Month: Seek help if you need it Rezoning changes for gas station/convenience store get nod from Frederick Country panel Shooter in drug ripoff gets 5 years, 7 months AP National Sports Cardinals host the Blue Jays to start 2-game series Twins host the Tigers to begin 3-game series Astros start 3-game series with the Guardians Giants aim to break 4-game slide, play the Mets Braves take on the Phillies in first of 4-game series Death Notices Angele Sfeir MD Roger Thomas Nichols Wayne Scott Clark Philip Samuel Peel Jr. Ed Plotz Death notices for May 23 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headlines Would you like to receive our Daily Headlines? Sign up today! Breaking News Would you like to receive our Breaking News? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by @WinStarVa Digital Replica Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services contributed Phelps Funeral and Cremation Services Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services Upcoming Events May 27 The 25th Annual Shenandoah Memorial Festival Cruz-In and Flag Retirement Fri, May 27, 2022 May 28 The 25th Annual Shenandoah Memorial Festival Events and Parade Sat, May 28, 2022
