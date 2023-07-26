Quotable Jul 26, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The optimist thinks this is the best of all possible worlds. The pessimist fears it is true.— J. Robert Oppenheimer Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Site search Search Most Popular Police: Frederick County man killed in crash; N.Y. driver charged Martin steps down as Sherando baseball coach Fire at Sandy's Mobile Home Community 'Heartbreaking': Salvation Army shelter remains closed as homeless numbers climb Handley alumnus selected as 2023 Tillman Scholar BAR postpones demolition decision for Loudoun St. house Fire in mobile home community near Stephens City displaces six Winchester Alamo Film Club celebrates 10 years of community as magical as the movies Clarke County seeking to ban new solar power plants Mother Nature takes bite out of local peach crop
