The first fall of snow is not only an event, it is a magical event. You go to bed in one kind of a world and wake up in another quite different."
— J.B. Priestly
A mix of rain and freezing rain in the morning. Rain in the afternoon. High 37F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 100%..
Cloudy. Periods of light rain early. Low near 35F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: December 14, 2022 @ 11:49 pm
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.