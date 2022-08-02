A single sunbeam is enough to drive away many shadows.
— Francis of Assisi
WINCHESTER — “This is one small step for technology and one giant leap for health and wellness in our community,” Valley Health President and CEO Mark Nantz said on Monday about Project Elevate — a 16-month process that Valley Health is undergoing to implement its own more robust version of …
WINCHESTER — Winchester Rescue Mission Executive Director Brandan Thomas discussed the need for more federal and state resources to address mental illness during a fundraising event for 29th District Del. Bill Wiley, R-Winchester, on Thursday night at West Oaks Farm Market in Frederick County.
WINCHESTER — On Friday morning, day campers from around the area met for the last day of the weeklong Camp Follow The Leader at Bethel Lutheran Church, 2077 N. Frederick Pike, where many enjoyed their first-ever camp experience.
WINCHESTER — Animal trainer Bhagavan “Doc” Antle appeared in Frederick County Circuit Court Friday morning to be arrested on felony indictments of wildlife trafficking and conspiracy to traffic wildlife.
WINCHESTER — During its annual organization meeting on Thursday, the Winchester School Board unanimously re-elected Marie Imoh as its chair and elected Bryan Pearce-Gonzales as its vice chair.
WOODSTOCK — A civil lawsuit filed in Shenandoah County that challenged the renaming of community colleges across Virginia, including Laurel Ridge Community College, was dismissed Friday.
FRONT ROYAL — A civil jury on Thursday ruled that a businessman who failed to build a facility and create hundreds of jobs as promised owes the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority almost $12 million in damages.
WINCHESTER — A Shenandoah County man has been charged with two felonies after allegedly cashing in five forged lottery tickets at a Winchester convenience store.
An article on Page A4 of Friday's edition incorrectly stated that Winchester School Board member Bryan Pearce-Gonzales has not announced if he will seek election this year to retain his Ward 4 seat. Pearce-Gonzales wrote in a January letter to the editor that he is a candidate for the Nov. 8…
