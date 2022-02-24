Quotable Feb 24, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The ache for home lives in all of us, the safe place where we can go as we are and not be questioned.— Maya Angelou Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest AP News Poll: Stark racial gap in views on Black woman on high court Blunt sanctions talk; blurrier means of measuring success Russia conflict separates GOP traditionalists from newcomers AP sources: Yemen's Houthis seize another US Embassy staffer Florida surgeon general confirmed despite controversy Ukraine hit by more cyberattacks, destructive malware Study: Child poverty rising after tax credit expires High court wades into clash between Biden, Republican states Space Station "largely isolated" from tensions over Ukraine US drops name of Trump's 'China Initiative' after criticism More News from the Associated Press Local News Winchester's proposed shelter regulations pulled from consideration Valley Health invests $17M in employee compensation S. Pleasant Valley townhouse proposal revised again Correction Trash disposal site in Gore slated for improvements Careless smoking blamed for KFC fire W.Va. woman killed in wreck Group aims to break 2 world records to raise funds for 2 athletic facilities in the community New outpatient addiction treatment clinics opening in Woodstock, Winchester and Front Royal Not your typical morning commute: City employee lauded for saving 2 drivers from burning wreckage AP National Sports Bynum's 27 points lift No. 11 Friars over Xavier in 3 OTs US women win SheBelieves Cup title, beating Iceland 5-0 A.J. Griffin has late surge, No. 7 Duke beats Virginia 65-61 Michigan, without suspended Howard, beats Rutgers 71-62 MLB says the season would be shortened if no labor agreement is reached by the end of Monday Death Notices Mildred Eleanor Coulson Brittany Nicole Roman Shirley Fields Monroe Mary J. Mason Virginia Rose Davis Annie L. Polites Death notices for Feb. 23 Betty Jane Curry-Taylor Frances Pauline Weese John T. Hines, Sr. Dolores Ann Snyder Smith Donna Jean Kees Arthur Elwyn Morgan William Harold Gibson Karen Kay Horton Jackson Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headlines Would you like to receive our Daily Headlines? Sign up today! Breaking News Would you like to receive our Breaking News? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by @WinStarVa Digital Replica Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services contributed Phelps Funeral and Cremation Services Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services Upcoming Events Feb 26 Amateur Radio License Training Sat, Feb 26, 2022
