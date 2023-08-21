Quotable Aug 21, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Change your opinions, keep to your principles; change your leaves, keep intact your roots.— Victor Hugo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Site search Search Most Popular Child abuse charges put Winchester mother in jail for 4 months Judge denies bond for man accused of killing coworkers Blue Peacock Antiques still strutting its stuff after 10 years Family offering reward to locate missing Berryville man New Front Royal eatery offers fresh, homemade quick bites Volleyball preview: Colonels take aim at second straight Class 4 title Opa! Baklava ice cream added to menu at this weekend's Winchester Greek Festival Officials monitor drought conditions as Shenandoah River's water levels are 'very low' Open Forum: Dismayed at sale of old Aylor School property 'We're pretty proud of it': Gainesboro Fire and Rescue unveils new engine
