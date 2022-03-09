Quotable Mar 9, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The whole problem with the world is that fools and fanatics are always so certain of themselves, and wiser people so full of doubts.— Bertrand Russell Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest AP News Harris trip to Poland takes a turn over jets for Ukraine Limits on insulin costs revived in push for Senate action Biden's inflation plan upends thinking on jobs sent overseas Ukraine war at 2-week mark: Russians slowed but not stopped White House: Venezuela has freed 2 detained Americans Sen. Collins, key vote on court, gives Jackson warm review Ex-Tennessee rep pleads guilty to fraud in consulting scheme Congress passes bill to shore up Postal Service, delivery Texas county official to resign after problems with primary Record gas costs pose fresh political challenge for Biden More News from the Associated Press Local News Ban will have 'dramatic' impact at the pump, local expert says Middletown wants to crack down on trash heaps, junk cars Clarke supervisors receptive to schools' budget request but make no promises Winchester's weekly yard waste collections resume today Attorney for rape suspect says sex was consensual This week's government meetings Writer Margo Oxendine will be guest speaker at Ladies' Horticultural Luncheon Progress being made on potential Stephens City town office relocation Act 1 Salon opening 2nd location Clarke supervisors hear Va. 7/Route 601 improvement options AP National Sports Religious runner exalts in victory on athletes' expression AP PHOTOS: Images from the first half of Paralympics No. 1 Gonzaga outlasts No. 17 Saint Mary's, wins WCC tourney Seahawks releasing LB Bobby Wagner after trading Wilson Stutzle, Norris score in Ottawa's 4-1 win over Blues Death Notices Death notices for March 9 Tiffany Nicole Viands Death Notices 03/08/22 Montie Wood Gibson, Jr. Ryan Thomas Romano Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headlines Would you like to receive our Daily Headlines? Sign up today! Breaking News Would you like to receive our Breaking News? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by @WinStarVa Digital Replica Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services contributed Phelps Funeral and Cremation Services Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services Upcoming Events Mar 12 Amateur Radio License Training Sat, Mar 12, 2022
