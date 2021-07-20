Quotable Jul 20, 2021 9 hrs ago 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save You don't have to burn books to destroy a culture. Just get people to stop reading them.― Ray Bradbury Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (1) comment Doc Samson Jul 20, 2021 7:33am Amazing how prescient these old school sci-fi writers were! Sad to see that most of the modern writers have hopped "write" on board the SJW-Kancel Klub train... Report Add Reply Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesStorm sends metal roof flying off townhouses no injuries reportedTwo charged in carjacking at WMCReal estate market continues to favor sellers, remains tough for buyersGetaway driver in Clarke County homicide enters pleaAlliance dedicated to reducing feral cat populationHomicide victim remembered at memorial kickball tournamentForces combine to improve woman's Winchester homeRezoning paves way for age-restricted community in Gainesboro DistrictOpen Forum: Supervisors' personal agendas include 'a plethora of lightning rod nonsense'Handley's Balio helps Loudoun Soccer to national title Images CommentedOpen Forum: Make a date to vaccinate – do it for the people who love you (33)Letter to the editor: Beware of a wolf in sheep's clothing (24)Open Forum: Instead of racism, schools should focus on basic curriculum to prepare students for success (12)Open Forum: Supervisors' personal agendas include 'a plethora of lightning rod nonsense' (7)Cartoon (5)Letter to the editor: We're talking vaccines, not weapons (4)Valley Health to require COVID vaccines for employees (2)Open Forum: The Laurel Center lost funding when it was needed the most (0)A seldom told spelling bee tale (1)Watchdog: Ross misled on reason for citizenship question (1)Rezoning paves way for age-restricted community in Gainesboro District (1)Freda M. Shiley (1)Quotable (1) More News from the Associated Press Latest AP News Biden wants spending to boost economy, but GOP to block vote New chief selected for Capitol Police after 1/6 insurrection McCarthy proposes 5 Republicans to sit on Jan. 6 panel AP source: Biden looks to increase staffing of Cuba embassy Fraud charges brought in 2nd Wisconsin 2020 election case Death Notices Death notices for July 20 Virginia Braun Dickson Garry William Bevan July 26, 1960 - July 2, 2021 Lt. Benjamin Elwood Barb Laurie Ann Dolphin Janice Marie Fakhouri (Wilkson) Virginia Belle Willey Homer L. Feller II "H.L." Rodnal David Gatens "Pete" William Merle Walls Jr. Freda M. Shiley Dorothy L. Coffelt Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headlines Would you like to receive our Daily Headlines? Sign up today! Breaking News Would you like to receive our Breaking News? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by @WinStarVa Digital Replica Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services contributed Phelps Funeral and Cremation Services Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services
(1) comment
Amazing how prescient these old school sci-fi writers were! Sad to see that most of the modern writers have hopped "write" on board the SJW-Kancel Klub train...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.