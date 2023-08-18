Quotable Aug 18, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save When will our consciences grow so tender that we will act to prevent human misery rather than avenge it?— Eleanor Roosevelt Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Site search Search Most Popular Winchester man sentenced for fatal fentanyl dose 1 of 2 women missing from Winchester found in Richmond Frederick supervisors opt against allocating money to Laurel Ridge Community College Child abuse charges put Winchester mother in jail for 4 months Judge denies bond for man accused of killing coworkers Blue Peacock Antiques still strutting its stuff after 10 years Family offering reward to locate missing Berryville man Noelle Whalen crowned Miss Clarke County Fair 2023 CUP for dog breeding kennel near Middletown denied Open Forum: Dismayed at sale of old Aylor School property
