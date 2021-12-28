Quotable Dec 28, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Destroying rainforest for economic gain is like burning a Renaissance painting to cook a meal.— Harvard biologist E. O. Wilson, who died Monday at age 90. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. CommentedOpen Forum: Global warming is 'politically manufactured' (16)UPDATE: Shooting at rest area sends four people to hospital; suspect sought (12)Open Forum: Let's not wait and see if we're wrong about global warming (11)Shooting at rest area sends four to hospital (10) More Local News Christendom College chapel expected to open in September Shooting at rest area sends four to hospital UPDATE: Shooting at rest area sends four people to hospital; suspect sought Remains identified as Bridgewater woman missing since 1973 Wexton-backed bill to combat forced labor in China signed into law Frederick County Sheriff's Office seeking info on robberies Habitat families grateful to be home for the holidays Winchester SPCA launches Paws & Pages Winchester official: Lawsuit reflects city's resolve to clean up blighted properties Panel endorses revised rezoning for S. Pleasant Valley townhouses Winchester Regional Airport to receive $295K in federal funding this fiscal year DMV: Safety precautions are essential for holiday Stephens City woman accepts plea deal for 2019 arson case In anticipation of growth, Shenandoah Memorial purchases land in Strasburg Luray man pleads guilty to stalking Army recruiter Authority's successes in 2021 bolster city's tax base Death Notices Death notices for Dec. 28 Anna Spann Jessie Anderson Brumback Timothy J. Longerbeam Marian Bashaw French Senator Harry Russell Potts, Jr. George Osborne Travers Garland G. Boyce, Jr. Nancy L. Markee Ivan Tachkov Tachev Death notices for Dec. 27 Jeffery Allen Lynn Lisa Marie Wood Dellinger Day Dennis A. Jones “D.J.” Marian Bradshaw French Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headlines Would you like to receive our Daily Headlines? Sign up today! Breaking News Would you like to receive our Breaking News? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by @WinStarVa Digital Replica Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services contributed Phelps Funeral and Cremation Services Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services
