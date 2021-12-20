Quotable Dec 20, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save I often think that the night is more alive and more richly colored than the day.—Vincent Van Gogh Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. CommentedHealth director: Data 'crystal clear' that vaccines prevent COVID deaths (20)Open Forum: Turner Ashby Camp seeks to care for memorial (8)Hidden deaths: Gun suicides frequent, but rarely discussed (8)Open Forum: Desperately seeking some peace and quiet (4)Valley Health: Local vaccine effort successful with Latino community (3)Frederick panel denies permit for truck parking facility (3)Politician, philanthropist, businessman Russ Potts dies at age 82 (3)Dance party, apple drop will return to First Night Winchester this year (2)Driver charged in crash with deputy (2) More Local News Correction Politician, philanthropist, businessman Russ Potts dies at age 82 Dimond: In this season of compassion, spare a thought for prisoners Frederick panel denies permit for truck parking facility Dance party, apple drop will return to First Night Winchester this year Suspected serial phone thief charged Santa revs up for special delivery to Evans Home Suicides prevention help available year-round Health director: Data 'crystal clear' that vaccines prevent COVID deaths Hidden deaths: Gun suicides frequent, but rarely discussed Valley Health: Local vaccine effort successful with Latino community Driver charged in crash with deputy W.Va. mountain biking trail could help local economy Berryville council adopts code change; town elections moved to November Rodriguez on council appointment: 'This is what Judy wanted' Longtime Star circulation manager retires Death Notices Death notices for Dec. 20 11231 Shawn E Hartley obit.jpg Shawn E. Hartley 11232 Ryland Scott Pete Carper.jpg 11232 Ryland Scott Pete Carper obit.jpg 11232 VET_ObitFlag.jpg Ryland Scott “Pete” Carper Paul R. Puffinburger, Jr. “PJ” Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headlines Would you like to receive our Daily Headlines? Sign up today! Breaking News Would you like to receive our Breaking News? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by @WinStarVa Digital Replica Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services contributed Phelps Funeral and Cremation Services Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services
