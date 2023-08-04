Quotable Aug 4, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Homo sapiens is the species that invents symbols in which to invest passion and authority, then forgets that symbols are inventions.— Joyce Carol Oates Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Site search Search Most Popular Berryville teen dies of injuries sustained in car-train collision in Fauquier County Sterling man, 19, accidentally drowns in Lake Holiday Remember 'MasterChef Junior' contestant Abby Major? She's all grown up and headed to college at an esteemed culinary school Adrianna Garcia crowned Miss Frederick County Fair 2 city residents arrested following stabbing on S. Cameron St. Dianna Klein running for Frederick County School Board at-large seat Rohrbaugh enthusiastic to be back at Sherando Millbrook grad Johnson to miss season with Chiefs after ACL tear Emmart in the thoughts of the Clarke County football team Fair's champion chicken is a real softie
