Quotable May 6, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save There should be at least one leak like the Pentagon Papers every year.Daniel Ellsberg Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest AP News GOP works to get out the vote after calling elections rigged Jill Biden to meet Ukrainian refugees during border visit Hill bargainers seek Ukraine aid deal, COVID aid in question Defenders inside Ukrainian steel mill refuse to surrender 'Roe' under threat, California leans in as abortion refuge Pence: Leaked abortion draft opinion helps some '22 hopefuls US hiring was likely strong again in April despite inflation Giuliani withdraws from interview with Jan. 6 committee Efforts to enshrine abortion rights in New Hampshire fail Marcos redux? Dictator's son may win Philippine presidency More News from the Associated Press Local News Frederick supervisors adopt school operating budget on 4-3 vote Totally tubular Officials updating values of Winchester real estate Local Habitat clients now required to prepare wills New school principals announced; school library books called into question Of Ale and History festival returns this weekend First Night Winchester's 35-year run on New Year's Eve comes to an end Still blooming Pollinators exhibit Police: $30K worth of narcotics, firearm seized in city motel room search AP National Sports Twins say Carlos Correa may have broken finger after HBP AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:45 a.m. EDT Machado's two homers lift Padres to 2-1 win vs Marlins Zunino homers against former team as Rays top M's 4-3 Tucker's RBI in 9th lifts Astros to 3-2 win over Tigers Death Notices Helen W. Weir Nancy Ann Hammond Milton D. Horsman, Sr. Death notices for May 6 Joseph Martin Moore Philip Weber Jr. Dorothy Hoover Shirley Kenneth Michael “Kenny” Webber Helen W. Weir Janice W. Mercer Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headlines Would you like to receive our Daily Headlines? Sign up today! Breaking News Would you like to receive our Breaking News? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by @WinStarVa Digital Replica Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services contributed Phelps Funeral and Cremation Services Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.