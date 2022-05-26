Quotable May 26, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save They might not need me; but they might. I'll let my head be just in sight; a smile as small as mine might be precisely their necessity.— Emily Dickinson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest AP News In Lebanon, a nascent reform movement faces tough road Japan, US fly fighters after China drill, N. Korean missiles China's foreign minister starts Pacific tour in the Solomons Abrams-Kemp slugfest promises to be pricey, long and ugly Trump ally Zinke fights claim he's too 'liberal' for Montana States divided on gun controls, even as mass shootings rise Goodbye NYC; Estimates show big city losses, Sunbelt gains Board may find Michigan GOP governor candidates ineligible EXPLAINER: What's at stake for China on South Pacific visit? Sri Lanka's prime minister tackles thorny finances, economy More News from the Associated Press Local News Gun fight: Lawyers spar over Winchester gun ban Trial for man accused of killing former Shenandoah supervisor delayed again City's downtown infrastructure work to resume next week City Council unanimously approves $100.7M budget for FY23 with no tax increases Clarke County FFA chapter receives awards The show must go on Winchester’s 2022 Memorial Day schedule WPS touts Handley's ranking by U.S. News & World Report Puddle jump Clarke schools preparing teacher contracts despite salary uncertainties AP National Sports White Sox square off against the Red Sox in series rubber match Rangers visit the Athletics to open 4-game series Royals enter matchup with the Twins on losing streak Blue Jays visit the Angels to begin 4-game series Nationals host the Rockies to open 4-game series Death Notices Karen Stratton Callahan Viola Roberts Lampkin Brown Nicholas Brandon Paulsen Asheville, NC February 7, 1982 - May 14, 2022 Gregory Wayne Cross, Sr. Freda Marie Jenkins Wharton William H. Ireland Death notices for May 25 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headlines Would you like to receive our Daily Headlines? Sign up today! Breaking News Would you like to receive our Breaking News? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by @WinStarVa Digital Replica Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services contributed Phelps Funeral and Cremation Services Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services Upcoming Events May 27 The 25th Annual Shenandoah Memorial Festival Cruz-In and Flag Retirement Fri, May 27, 2022 May 28 The 25th Annual Shenandoah Memorial Festival Events and Parade Sat, May 28, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.