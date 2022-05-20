Quotable May 20, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Why do we remember the past and not the future? Do we exist in time, or does time exist in us? What does it really mean to say that time “passes”? What ties time to our nature as persons, to our subjectivity?—Carlo Rovelli Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest AP News Biden to highlight U.S. chip production — in South Korea Disinformation board's ex-leader faced wave of online abuse Sri Lanka closes schools, limits work amid fuel shortage Australia's would-be PM Albanese shaped by humble start Religious backers of abortion rights say God's on their side Religious backers of abortion rights say God's on their side Australia set to go to polls in expected close election US, S Korean leaders meet in face of N Korea nuclear threat N. Korea's low death count questioned amid COVID-19 outbreak California man pleads guilty to Capitol riot charge More News from the Associated Press Local News VDOT official: Nobody likes any of the options to improve Va. 7/Route 601 intersection Winchester considering speed limit changes for several streets Work to stabilize dilapidated cabin begins Boies gets three-year contract extension as county administrator Confederate monument matter now in hands of state appeals court Woman injured, driver charged in hit and run New dry hydrant will aid fighting fires in Cedar Creek Grade/Middle Road area of Frederick County Lake Holiday community celebrating 50th anniversary Updates delay action on Prosperity Gardens rezoning request 2 Winchester men indicted in separate shooting incidents AP National Sports Jackie Young scores 25 for Aces in 93-87 win over Lynx Perron scores twice, Blues even series with 4-1 win over Avs AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:07 a.m. EDT Astros continue home dominance against Rangers with 5-1 win Celtics roll past Heat 127-102, tie Eastern finals at 1-1 Death Notices Jean Adele Anderson Lewis Elmer Lee Emmons, Sr. Edward W. Weir Jr. “Chubby” “Ed” Roscoe Theodore Westfall Jr. Claudia Nusu Death notices for May 19 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headlines Would you like to receive our Daily Headlines? Sign up today! Breaking News Would you like to receive our Breaking News? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by @WinStarVa Digital Replica Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services contributed Phelps Funeral and Cremation Services Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services Upcoming Events May 21 Fortsmouth Fire Department 2022 Craft Show Sat, May 21, 2022 May 22 Becoming Community Builders Sun, May 22, 2022
