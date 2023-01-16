After 27 years in one town working for one newspaper, I can look back with some pride — and, for the moment, considerable fatigue — that some kid whose mother had to convince him to enter newspapering would one day be the longest-serving editorial page editor at The Winchester Star not named Byrd.
— Adrian O'Connor, The Winchester Star's former editorial page editor who died Monday at 68
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.