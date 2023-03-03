I learned a long time ago that reality was much weirder than anyone's imagination.
— Hunter S. Thompson
Cloudy with periods of rain. High 41F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..
Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Thunder possible. Low 38F. ENE winds shifting to W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Updated: March 3, 2023 @ 1:18 am
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.