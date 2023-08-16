Quotable Aug 16, 2023 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Take chances, make mistakes. That's how you grow. Pain nourishes your courage. You have to fail in order to practice being brave.— Mary Tyler Moore Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Site search Search Most Popular Winchester police investigating report of another missing woman Winchester man sentenced for fatal fentanyl dose Frederick supervisors opt against allocating money to Laurel Ridge Community College Former Frederick County teacher indicted for alleged interactions with 13-year-old 1 of 2 women missing from Winchester found in Richmond Ex-teacher's aide sentenced for sexual rendezvous with student Blue Peacock Antiques still strutting its stuff after 10 years 'To pee or not to pee' no longer a question at museum Supervisors accept $300,000 bid for old Aylor property Obliterate your stress at Wreck It Rage Roomz
