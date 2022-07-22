Never put off till tomorrow what may be done day after tomorrow just as well.
WINCHESTER — An ordinance amendment that would allow backyard chickens in certain zoning districts was unanimously supported by the Frederick County Planning Commission on Wednesday night.
WINCHESTER — With the memory of the May 24 elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, still fresh in their minds, Winchester officials are considering adding a fourth school resource officer to the city’s school system.
WINCHESTER — The Winchester-Frederick County Convention and Visitors Bureau will open a pop-up visitors’ center within the next few weeks on the Loudoun Street Mall.
BERRYVILLE — A new glass recycling program has kept about 10,000 bottles discarded in Clarke County over the past three months from going into a landfill, according to the person who started it.
FRONT ROYAL — A civil court jury found a West Virginia man guilty Wednesday of playing a role in the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority’s embezzlement case against former executive director Jennifer McDonald.
WINCHESTER — Area residents will have a unique opportunity this weekend to witness the re-creation of one of the most significant events in the founding of our country.
STEPHENS CITY — Frederick County Sheriff’s Office deputies who were serving an eviction notice earlier this month at a house on Nightingale Avenue near Stephens City made a horrific, heartbreaking discovery: The elderly man who lived in the home had been dead for months and an adult male who…
WINCHESTER — For the second time in a little more than a week, a suspicious package in Winchester snarled traffic and triggered concerns about a possible explosive device.
FRONT ROYAL — An attorney for the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority claims a defendant in its fraud case is withholding potential evidence ahead of trial.
FRONT ROYAL — The jury trial that was scheduled to begin Monday in the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority’s fraud case was canceled because the defendant declared bankruptcy.
