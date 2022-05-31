Quotable May 31, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save We should be too big to take offense and too noble to give it.— Abraham Lincoln Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest AP News Denmark holds referendum on EU defense amid Ukraine war War crimes meeting held at Hague over Russia-Ukraine war US senator visits Taiwan as China ups military threat A 'terrible nightmare': Treating Ukraine's wounded civilians Australia's Labor Party wins enough seats to govern alone Shanghai moves toward ending 2-month COVID-19 lockdown Rising US traffic deaths put focus on one Philadelphia road Some Democrats voting in GOP contests to block Trump picks Rising US traffic deaths put focus on one Philadelphia road Biden to meet Fed chair as inflation bites pocketbooks More News from the Associated Press Local News Origami exhibit combines nature with grand art sculptures at MSV New programs aims to increase solar in the Valley 'It blows your mind': Horses spark memories for people living with dementia City divulges plan to increase affordable housing stock Top of Virginia Regional Chamber relocating to Winchester Regional Airport VFCCE bids farewell to VCCS Chancellor during fundraiser After 2 decades, Magic Lantern Theater is going dark Driver charged in gun incident Frederick supervisors deny special event facility permit; approve rezoning for Dollar General First Baptist Church's new Ministry Center opens AP National Sports Monday Sports in Brief Here is the latest ACC sports news from The Associated Press Here is the latest Big 12 Conference sports news from The Associated Press Here is the latest SEC sports news from The Associated Press Here is the latest Big Ten Conference sports news from The Associated Press Death Notices Robert Dewitt Lancaster, Sr. “Bob” June Joyce Thompson Death notices for May 31 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headlines Would you like to receive our Daily Headlines? Sign up today! Breaking News Would you like to receive our Breaking News? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by @WinStarVa Digital Replica Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services contributed Phelps Funeral and Cremation Services Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.